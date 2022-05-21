When a colourful election result makes for gripping TV
Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce was doing the TV rounds early, and on 9 his former authorities colleague Julie Bishop needled him: “Barnaby, you’re wanting a bit glum tonight.”
For a lot of the evening the Coalition was being put by the shredder, a gimmick lacking from the protection this time round. Certainly, it was largely a gimmick-free evening: 9 had a ukulele taking part in robotic to serenade the losers, a wink to Scott Morrison’s well-known musical activate 60 Minutes. Seven had a “Panic Room”. Ten, anchored by Sandra Sully, Peter van Onselen and Waleed Aly, gained the prize for most dramatic visitor casting, with former Liberal staffer Rachelle Miller readily available for commentary. “Nerding out right here with a group of people who find themselves thrilled about speaking election outcomes all evening!” Miller tweeted.
The teal-wave was obvious by 8pm, with Liberal-held seats tumbling one after the opposite.
Treasurer Josh Frydenberg? Gone, it appeared. Tim Wilson in Goldstein? Gone, farewelled by Mark Riley on Seven by 8.30pm. Dave Sharma in Wentworth? Good evening, pending postal votes. That meant that three seats held by former Liberal PMs – Warringah, Wentworth and Kooyong – had apparently all fallen to independents. The teals had run off with the household jewels.
Throughout the land, we waited for the unofficial-offical election declaration from Anthony Inexperienced. He was being cautious, as regular, at one level telling us: “We could also be in for two or three weeks whereas they work out who’s the federal government.”
Because the evening went on, that lengthy delay appeared much less possible however nor did now we have a clear coronation. There have been nonetheless some keys within the celebration bowl, and a while to go until we may set the desk for Sunday morning breakfast.
Lower by the noise of the federal election marketing campaign with information, views and skilled evaluation from Jacqueline Maley. Signal as much as our Australia Votes 2022 publication right here.
#colourful #election #result #gripping
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.