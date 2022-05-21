When a colourful election result makes for gripping TV



Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce was doing the TV rounds early, and on 9 his former authorities colleague Julie Bishop needled him: “Barnaby, you’re wanting a bit glum tonight.”

Labor supporters reacts as they watch the tv broadcast through the Labor Celebration election evening occasion at Canterbury-Hurlstone Park RSL Membership. Credit score:Getty

For a lot of the evening the Coalition was being put by the shredder, a gimmick lacking from the protection this time round. Certainly, it was largely a gimmick-free evening: 9 had a ukulele taking part in robotic to serenade the losers, a wink to Scott Morrison’s well-known musical activate 60 Minutes. Seven had a “Panic Room”. Ten, anchored by Sandra Sully, Peter van Onselen and Waleed Aly, gained the prize for most dramatic visitor casting, with former Liberal staffer Rachelle Miller readily available for commentary. “Nerding out right here with a group of people who find themselves thrilled about speaking election outcomes all evening!” Miller tweeted.

The teal-wave was obvious by 8pm, with Liberal-held seats tumbling one after the opposite.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg? Gone, it appeared. Tim Wilson in Goldstein? Gone, farewelled by Mark Riley on Seven by 8.30pm. Dave Sharma in Wentworth? Good evening, pending postal votes. That meant that three seats held by former Liberal PMs – Warringah, Wentworth and Kooyong – had apparently all fallen to independents. The teals had run off with the household jewels.