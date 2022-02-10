Entertainment

When a person asked a lousy question on TMKOC’s picture of Babita ji, the actress scolded her fiercely

10 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
When a person asked a lousy question on TMKOC’s picture of Babita ji, the actress scolded her fiercely
Written by admin
When a person asked a lousy question on TMKOC’s picture of Babita ji, the actress scolded her fiercely

When a person asked a lousy question on TMKOC’s picture of Babita ji, the actress scolded her fiercely

When a person asked a lousy question on TMKOC’s picture of Babita ji, the actress scolded her fiercely

Munmun Dutta keeps sharing her pictures on social media. Once such a comment came on her photo, which she was infuriated after reading it.

Be it TV actors or film industry stars, everyone has a huge fan following. But there are some haters who like to tease unnecessary celebrities. A similar incident happened with Babita ji i.e. Munmun Dutta of TV’s number one show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’. When a user made a lewd comment on his picture on social media. Reading this, Munmun Dutta was filled with anger and he had fiercely classed the commenter.

It is about the year 2018. Munmun wore a yellow ghagra choli for the shoot of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He shared a picture of himself in this clothes on Instagram. In which she was looking very beautiful. While on one hand his fans praised him, on the other hand a user made an objectionable comment on his picture.

On which Munmun got furious and told the hater the truth. Munmun wrote, “You had to show your skills before blocking. If you’re brave, come forward and talk. I thought it would be better to show you your status before blocking you. Got you illiterate man? Now go from here with your ugly face and spread the mess somewhere else.’ After this comment, Munmun had turned off the comment option from that post.

Let us tell you that people like Munmun on TV. He has the same number of fans in his real life as well. Munmun Dutta is very active on social media. There is a line of comments of his fans on his pictures. Last year, Munmun Dutta was embroiled in a controversy for giving casteist remarks on Dalit society. An FIR was registered against him. After which he also had to apologize to the public.

READ Also  Kangana Ranaut Reacts to Her Fourth-Time National Award Win, Thanks The Teams of Manikarnika And Panga

Two days ago the news of his arrest in the same case was also coming to the fore. However, he had vehemently denied this. She had told that she had gone to the police station only for questioning. He has got interim bail in this case.


#person #asked #lousy #question #TMKOCs #picture #Babita #actress #scolded #fiercely

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Alan Coulter, the longtime voice of Letterman's 'Late Show', dies at 78

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment