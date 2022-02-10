When a person asked a lousy question on TMKOC’s picture of Babita ji, the actress scolded her fiercely

Be it TV actors or film industry stars, everyone has a huge fan following. But there are some haters who like to tease unnecessary celebrities. A similar incident happened with Babita ji i.e. Munmun Dutta of TV’s number one show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’. When a user made a lewd comment on his picture on social media. Reading this, Munmun Dutta was filled with anger and he had fiercely classed the commenter.

It is about the year 2018. Munmun wore a yellow ghagra choli for the shoot of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He shared a picture of himself in this clothes on Instagram. In which she was looking very beautiful. While on one hand his fans praised him, on the other hand a user made an objectionable comment on his picture.

On which Munmun got furious and told the hater the truth. Munmun wrote, “You had to show your skills before blocking. If you’re brave, come forward and talk. I thought it would be better to show you your status before blocking you. Got you illiterate man? Now go from here with your ugly face and spread the mess somewhere else.’ After this comment, Munmun had turned off the comment option from that post.

Let us tell you that people like Munmun on TV. He has the same number of fans in his real life as well. Munmun Dutta is very active on social media. There is a line of comments of his fans on his pictures. Last year, Munmun Dutta was embroiled in a controversy for giving casteist remarks on Dalit society. An FIR was registered against him. After which he also had to apologize to the public.

Two days ago the news of his arrest in the same case was also coming to the fore. However, he had vehemently denied this. She had told that she had gone to the police station only for questioning. He has got interim bail in this case.