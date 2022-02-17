Entertainment

When a person had entered the house on the pretext of seeing Madhuri, the actress told a funny story

Madhuri Dixit told that once she had entered her house on the pretext of fixing the switchboard.

The world of Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit’s beauty and style is a fan. There was a time when people yearned to have a glimpse of him. The extent of it happened when a person had entered her house for her appearance. Madhuri came as a guest on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ for the promotion of her new web series ‘The Fame Game’. She was also accompanied by co-stars Manav Kaul, Sanjay Kapoor, Laxveer Saran and Muskaan Jaffrey.

On the show, Kapil and his team had a lot of fun with Madhuri. Along with this, he shared a strange anecdote while talking about his fans.

The man had entered the house with the electricity workers: Madhuri told that being popular gives happiness, but it also has many disadvantages. The actress told that once a switchboard in her house was damaged. He called it right electrician. Madhuri was at home that day. After some time 4 people came to fix the switchboard and after them a fifth person also came.

Madhuri said, “Those people came and asked which switchboard has to be fixed? Pointing to which I said, this one. First he smiled at me and told the other to open, one came and he opened the board. Then the man said, Look, the third one came and saw the board. He said fix it and the fourth one came and started fixing it. After the switchboard was fixed, I said now you can go. Now everything is fine. He smiled again and left. But a man stopped there. I told him what happened then he said nothing, we had come to see you.

Let us tell you that Madhuri Dixit is making her digital debut through ‘The Fame Game’. This web series is releasing on 25 February. Before this, Madhuri Dixit was seen in Abhishek Varman’s film ‘Kalank’. It also featured Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur.


