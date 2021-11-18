When a stranger Woman entered Saif Ali Khan’s house, Kareena Kapoor reacted like this; ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ actor revealed

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan had taken a new house some time back. Where Kareena Kapoor was also seen cooking from the kitchen of her new flat. Recently Saif Ali Khan has revealed that once an unknown woman came to the house of Kareena and Saif. The woman had entered his house. At that time Saif and Kareena were left on seeing that woman. At the same time, Saif also told that Kareena was very angry with that matter.

Saif Ali Khan revealed in an interview that ‘Many years ago someone wrote me a letter with blood. Because there was a similar scene in Main Khiladi Tu Anari too. So I got that letter. It was written in it – this is my blood.

After this Saif mentioned another incident in which he said that one day the doorbell of his house rang. When the door opened, I saw a woman standing at the door. Seeing that woman, Saif Ali Khan broke down in sweat. Saif told- ‘The door opened and the woman hurriedly entered the house. She was looking at me. After a few seconds he said- ‘Oh, so here you live.’

Saif further revealed, I do not know anything, she came directly inside my house, that too with full confidence. She was looking great, well dressed. There didn’t seem to be any problem with him. So no one stopped him from coming. He rang the bell, when the door opened, he threatened to come straight in.

Saif further said- ‘Both my wife and I were left watching him. I was very scared that day. At the same time, Kareena said – will you say something? So I don’t understand what to say? I was thinking ‘Do I know this person?’ Then after stopping for some time I said- ‘You should leave from here. What are you doing here?’ So she said very easily – OK! And then she turned and went back.

Let us tell you, Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji starrer film ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ is going to be released soon. Saif-Rani are busy with the promotion of their film. Saif had mentioned another incident in which he told that Rani and Saif had a kissing scene which was their worst kissing scene to be done in a film.