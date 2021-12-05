When aajtak anchor asked JP Nadda about being Bihari bjp chief replied in Bhojpuri

JP Nadda, speaking in Bhojpuri in the TV program, said that all the people of the country know that the people of Bihar know about the competition, the fear of the people of Bihar. At the same time, he said that I speak Bihari a little but I understand completely.

In a live show, when the anchor asked BJP National President JP Nadda a question about his being a Bihari, he replied in Bhojpuri and said that all the people of the country know that the people of Bihar are fighting against Naikhe, Ara district ghar baat kawan baat. Be afraid of As soon as the BJP President spoke Bhojpuri, the people present there applauded a lot.

In fact, BJP National President JP Nadda attended the Agenda Aaj Tak program organized on Aaj Tak news channel. During this, Anchor Anjana Om Kashyap asked him the question that you are from Bihar and your father also has a relation with Banaras. But the touch of Bihar is not visible in your language. In response, JP Nadda said that due to living in North India for the last forty years, the touch has reduced a bit.

Further, while speaking in Bhojpuri, he said that all the people of Rauva know that the people of Bihar have to fight against each other, Rauva aapni ke bhi Ara district ghar baat kawan baat ke dar baa. At the same time, he said that I speak Bihari a little but I understand completely. After this, when the anchor asked him a question about food, JP Nadda said that I like to eat both. Bihar’s Dahi Chuda and Litti Chokha do not forget and Himanchal’s Setu Badi Dhuli Dal does not forget this either.

“Bihar ke ta kawano muqay naikhe” Honorable National President Mr. @JPNadda See Ji’s Bihari style and love for Bihar. pic.twitter.com/ZCY4rpZBDd — BJP Bihar (@BJP4Bihar) December 4, 2021

During this, BJP National President JP Nadda said that I like the food of all the states. When I go to South India, someone feeds me paratha and paneer, then I say why are you doing injustice to me, feed me Idli Dosa. I like the food where it is.

Please tell that JP Nadda was born in Patna, Bihar. He did his studies in Patna itself. JP Nadda started his student politics from Patna University. In 1977, he was elected the secretary of Patna University Students Union on ABVP ticket. However, later JP Nadda went to Himachal University to study law. JP Nadda’s father LN Nadda was also the Vice Chancellor of Patna University.