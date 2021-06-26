when aamir khan and juhi chawla did not speak for 7years

New Delhi. Aamir Khan, who is called Mr. Perfectionist of Bollywood, has a lot of craze among the people. His films do business of crores at the box office. Aamir started his career with the film ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’. Actress Juhi Chawla was in the lead role with him in this film. Both worked together in many films. In which films like ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’, ‘Love Love Love’, ‘Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke’, ‘Tum Mere Ho’, ‘Ishq’ are included. The pair of both was very much liked. But do you know that Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla did not talk to each other for 7 years.

Juhi furious over Aamir’s action

Actually, Juhi Chawla got so angry with one thing of Aamir that she stopped coming to the shooting. This sentence is ‘Ishq’. Aamir Khan, Juhi Chawla, Ajay Devgan were in the lead role in this film released 22 years ago. But after this film, Aamir and Juhi never worked together. During the film, Juhi became very angry with a prank of Aamir. Since then, the conversation between the two remained closed for a long time.

Aamir spat on Juhi’s hand

Aamir told Juhi that he knew about astrology. After this he started looking at Juhi’s hand. As soon as Juhi extended her hand towards Aamir, Aamir spat on her hand. Juhi was horrified by this action of Aamir. He stopped coming to the shoot. After which Aamir and Ajay Devgan went to his house. Amir apologized to him. But Aamir also felt bad that Juhi stopped coming to the shooting. After this Aamir stopped talking to Juhi. Both were not even looking at each other at the time of shooting. There was a professional conversation between the two only if needed.

Juhi calls

The two did not talk for six to seven years. But after that, when Juhi got the news of the divorce of Aamir and his first wife Reena, she called Aamir. At first, Aamir did not pick up the phone, but later he realized that even after so many years the conversation was closed, there was no effect on the friendship of both of them. After which everything became fine between the two. Please tell that Juhi Chawla was very close to both Aamir and his first wife Reena. In such a situation, he tried to fix things between the two.