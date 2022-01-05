When Aamir Khan became videographer for Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna wedding, See their wedding pictures | Aamir Khan became the videographer at the wedding of Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna, see Wedding Pics, Henna Se Phere Tak

akshay and twinkle wedding

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have been married at the home of well-known designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. It may be seen in the image that each of them have been carrying matching shade wedding costume.

pictures going viral

Whereas Twinkle Khanna is seen in a pink lehenga, Akshay Kumar is seen in a white kurta pajama and chunari print dupatta. Twinkle’s youthful sister Rinke Khanna can also be seen in the pictures.

elevated closeness throughout these

Twinkle additionally labored with Akshay Kumar in the 1999 movies “Worldwide Khiladi” and “Zulmi”. Throughout this time, the closeness of Twinkle and Akshay had additionally elevated. Throughout an interview, Akshay had stated that greater than Twinkle’s magnificence, I used to be interested in her after seeing her goodness.

marriage in 2 hours

The wedding came about inside 2 hours in the presence of 50 folks at residence. Aamir Khan and director Dharmesh Darshan have been additionally known as on this event. Twinkle Khanna had stated on Koffee with Karan that their affair began in enjoyable however ended on marriage.

aamir khan became videographer

Only a few folks know that Aamir Khan and Twinkle are very outdated and good pals. Throughout the ebook launch of Twinkle, Aamir had revealed that Twinkle had divided the work amongst his pals at the wedding and gave Aamir the duty of videography. Twinkle instructed Aamir to come back early to the wedding and do videography.

