When Aamir Khan called Shahrukh Khan and started asking about Kajol, SRK gave such a review ‘You will not be able to work with her..’

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s onscreen pairing is considered one of the best couples of Bollywood. Even today, the magic of this pair is on the fans just like it was shadowed in the films DDLJ, Baazigar and Karan Arjun. Kajol and Shah Rukh were last seen in the film ‘Dilwale’ a few years back. In this film too, the fans of Shahrukh Kajol gave a lot of love to the chemistry between them. Shah Rukh and Kajol have had a wonderful experience working with each other. Despite this, once Shahrukh Khan gave a very bad review of Kajol to another Bollywood superstar.

This superstar was none other than Aamir Khan. After Shahrukh Khan and Kajol worked together in the film ‘Baazigar’, Aamir Khan was keen to work with Kajol. In such a situation, Aamir called Shahrukh and asked about Kajol and his way of working. In such a situation, what Shahrukh Khan had said for Kajol was quite surprising.

During the shoot of the film Dilwale, Shahrukh had told that he misses Kajol on the sets of almost every film now. Regarding working with Kajol for the first time in Baazigar, Shahrukh had told that- ‘When I was working with Kajol for the first time in Baazigar, then Aamir Khan asked me about Kajol, how is it? How does it work? Then I told Aamir about Kajol that ‘she is very bad, no focus, you will not be able to work with her’. But in the evening I saw some rushes of the film and my attitude towards Kajol changed. After that I called Aamir and said ‘I don’t know what it is but he is like magic on screen.’

Shahrukh Khan once told that Kajol is a very beautiful actress, in such a situation, Shahrukh wanted Kajol to teach his daughter Suhana to act like him. Shahrukh had said- ‘Kajol is not technical in acting, she is an honest and natural actress. This is his great quality. My daughter also wants to become an actress. So I want her to learn acting from Kajol. I can’t explain but she reflects a different magic on the screen.