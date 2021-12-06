When Aayush Sharma danced as background dancer behind Deepika-Ranbir, Salman’s brother-in-law shot for the first time

Salman Khan’s ‘Jija Ji’ and final film star Aayush Sharma has struggled a lot in his career. Recently, Aayush Sharma revealed that there was a time when he danced on a popular song as a background dancer. This song was none other than the song ‘Delhi Wali Girlfriend’ from Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s film ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’. In this song, Aayush Sharma danced as a background dancer behind Ranbir-Deepika.

Aayush told- ‘I came to know that the shooting of the film Yeh Jawaani Hai Diwani is going on in Mehboob Studio. So I called a friend of mine and asked him to get some work done. Even if it is right in the background. I told him that from this I would learn how to shoot. Because I will be working in the background. So I went to the shooting set of the film Yeh Jawaani. The shooting of the song Dilli Wali was going on. I saw how Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone are shooting. How is the shooting going? This was the first time I went to Mehboob Studio. In such a situation, I was very excited about this thing.

Born in Mandi, Himachal, Aayush Sharma started his film career in the year 2018 with the film Loveyatri. Warina Hussain was opposite the actor in this film. Aayush is married to Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan.

Recently, Salman Khan and Aayush have appeared together on screen for the first time. Aayush Sharma and Salman Khan have done a great job in the film final. The film is getting tremendous response from the fans. Where fans are stunned after seeing Salman’s body. At the same time, Ayush Sharma is also looking no less. Giving full competition to Salman on the screen.

Salman Khan recently said in an interview that he supports Aayush because he is very hardworking. He worked very hard during his career. At the same time, I am very happy to see his performance in this film as well. Salman also said that Aayush has done a commendable job in the film. Last released on 26 November did a business of Rs 30.60 crore at the box office. Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta has awarded the film with 1.5 ratings.

The post When Aayush Sharma danced as background dancers behind Deepika-Ranbir, shooting for the first time by Salman’s brother-in-law appeared first on Jansatta.

#Aayush #Sharma #danced #background #dancer #DeepikaRanbir #Salmans #brotherinlaw #shot #time