When actor Shatrughan Sinha was not sure about his successful political career, Lal Krishna Advani had given him advice

Shatrughan Sinha, popularly known as ‘Shotgun’ in the Hindi film world, was brought to politics by LK Advani. Sinha considered LK Advani as his guru and on his behest, he joined BJP. He had been in the party for almost 3 decades. When Shatrughan Sinha entered politics, he was afraid that his political career might be drowned. LK Advani had given an advice to Shatrughan Sinha, troubled by this.

This was mentioned by Shatrughan Sinha in an interview to Zee News. He had told, ‘Long ago, when the mind was a little sad, there was some pain or it seemed that the pain was increasing, I used to ask our friend, guide, guru, Ultimate Leader LK Advani ji if should do. I have come in films, now I will be able to move ahead, I will not be able to move… I will be able to go, I will not be able to go.’

He had further said, ‘So Advani ji gave a very good speech and that too Mahatma Gandhi. Perhaps in 1932, Mahatma Gandhi had said that in order to bring any campaign, any movement to its end, you will have to pass through four phases – there is passion, there is advance, there is truth and to overtake ridicule, neglect, contempt, repression. If you go then respect will kiss your feet.’

Shatrughan Sinha had further said that he did not come with any ambition in politics, but he has come on a mission. Shatrughan Sinha started his political career by contesting against superstar Rajesh Khanna. In the 1992 Delhi by-election, Shatrughan Sinha contested from BJP and Rajesh Khanna from Congress. Rajesh Khanna’s stardom overshadowed Shatrughan Sinha’s stardom and he lost the election.

However, after this election, Shatrughan Sinha became the star campaigner of BJP and leaders like LK Advani, Atal Bihari Vajpayee increased his status in the party. Shatrughan Sinha was sent to Rajya Sabha by BJP in the year 1996. Sinha also completed his second term in the Rajya Sabha. In the year 2019, Shatrughan Sinha had joined the Congress.