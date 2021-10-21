When AIMIM leader raised questions on the language of BJP spokesperson, BJP leader reminded Akbaruddin Owaisi’s statement, said – you find religion in dead bodies

This TV debate was happening on the news channel News18 India, in which AIMIM leaders and BJP leaders were seen accusing each other.

This TV debate was happening on the news channel News18 India, in which AIMIM spokesperson Aseem Bakar and BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia were seen accusing each other.

During this, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said that BJP leaders wanted to go to Hanumangarh in Rajasthan, but they were stopped, there was a lynching of a Dalit brother, but their (Congress) government stopped our leaders.

He said that similarly, Dalit youth Harish Jatav was also lynched in Rajasthan, but these people never did anything. Will Rahul Gandhi ever go there? Will he ever express condolences on this? During this, Gaurav Bhatia used an objectionable word for Rahul Gandhi.

Meanwhile, the AIMIM leader questioned the language of the BJP spokesperson and told the anchor that how do you make people sit here, make those who use good language sit here. To this the BJP spokesperson said that you will teach us the language?… Those who say remove the police for 15 minutes, we are 15 crores, heavy on 110 crores. Let us tell you that BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia was questioning the speech of AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi, on which there was a lot of controversy.

BJP spokesperson told the leader of AIMIM that who are you to teach the language? Khamkhan has gone. First bring 2 seats, then you will see your political status. What is stuffed in your ear, should it be cleaned? What is your political status, you find religion even in the dead bodies of soldiers. You are called a political vulture because your belly grows with corpses.

From AIMIM spokesperson- Hey without air balloons, tell your political status. You will not get a single seat in Uttar Pradesh and you talk about making 5 deputy CMs. You people look for religion in dead bodies and spread hatred among people. pic.twitter.com/OU0Ws4R0U4 — Gaurav Bhatia Gaurav Bhatia ?? (@gauravbh) October 21, 2021

On this, the leader of AIMIM said that do not talk of insolence. Take care of your age. Neither you are respecting others nor are you getting yourself done.