When Ajay Devgn replaced Akshay Kumar overnight in his first film released in 1991 | Story of the year 1991 – When Akshay Kumar was replaced overnight by Ajay Devgan in the first film itself

ajay devgan debut film

Ajay Devgan made a strong debut in Bollywood with the tadka of action and romance. The film was a super hit. It is said that Ajay’s arrival at that time had a great impact on the careers of three people, Jackie Shroff, Sunny Deol and Suniel Shetty.

Akshay Kumar replaced

Akshay told in an interview, “I was earlier in the film Phool Aur Kaante. I had also prepared for the songs, photoshoot and rest of the film. One night before the first day of shooting, I was preparing when I got a call. And told that… you don’t come tomorrow.

were thrown out overnight

Akshay says that till tonight I was sure in the film and then the next day Ajay Devgan started shooting. I was fired without informing. But Ajay Devgan says that he does not know what is true.

Ajay did the film at the behest of his father

Ajay Devgan said- I was told that a boy named Akshay was doing a film who has given up flowers and thorns in the pursuit of a big film. My father said you have to do a film. I was 18 years old.. I didn’t even have to do a film. I didn’t know Akshay then.

super hit movie

Made on a budget of 3 crores, Phool Aur Kaante had a box office collection of 12 crores. The film was a super hit. The songs and action sequences of the film were especially in the news.

