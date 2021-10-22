When Akhilesh Yadav and Priyanka Gandhi had a face-off, prayers and salutations happened, photo viral

Akhilesh Yadav was on a Delhi tour on Friday and here he met his father Mulayam Singh Yadav, after which he was returning back to Lucknow.

Keeping in mind the UP elections, all the political parties have become active. Meanwhile, a photo is becoming increasingly viral on social media, in which Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi are seen face to face in the same flight.

This flight was coming from Delhi to Lucknow. People present in the flight told that during this time Akhilesh and Priyanka greeted each other and inquired about each other’s well being. A few minutes of talk also took place between the two leaders.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also coming to Lucknow. She will flag off Congress’s ‘Pratigya Yatra’ in Barabanki on Saturday.

Due to this sudden meeting in the flight of both the leaders, the market for discussions in the political corridors is hot. After seeing this picture, some people were seen saying whether the two parties are making a mood for an alliance, while on this issue, SP leader Udayveer Singh says that there is no possibility of any alliance between the two parties, because Akhilesh Yadav has said that our party will not tie up with any national party and will fight elections with smaller parties.

Let us tell you that in the politics of the country, the election of UP always remains at the center, because it is believed that if Delhi has to take over the throne, then UP will have to win. This is also because UP is the largest political province of the country. It has 75 districts, 403 assembly seats, 80 Lok Sabha seats and 31 Rajya Sabha seats.

The term of the current assembly in UP is ending on March 14, 2022. In such a situation, it is being speculated that before this the process of election will be completed. Although the dates have not been announced yet.