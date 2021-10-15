When Akshay Kumar came to become a hero in Mayanagari, such behavior happened in Rajesh Khanna’s office

Akshay got his name written in the audition list. Akshay Kumar along with the rest of the new faces were waiting in line and waiting for their turn to come.

Akshay Kumar started his career with the film ‘Saugandh’. This film was released in the year 1991. However, Akshay had to roll a lot of papads to get a chance to work in the first film of his career. It was only after a lot of hard work and efforts that Akshay started getting work in the film industry. In the early days of his career, when the actor did not have any work, he used to think about how to make his work.

In such a situation, one day he thought of going to the office of superstar Rajesh Khanna. At that time Rajesh Khanna was preparing to make a film. Akshay felt that there could be no better opportunity than this. In such a situation, Akshay Kumar went to Rajesh Khanna’s office to meet him. But that day Rajesh Khanna refused to meet Akshay Kumar. Then Akshay Kumar returned from Rajesh Khanna’s office with a very disappointed heart.

At that time Rajesh Khanna was making the film ‘Jai Shiv Shankar’. Dimple Kapadia and Jitendra were already cast in Rajesh Khanna’s film. Whereas Rajesh Khanna was looking for a new face. When Akshay heard this, he reached there trying to hit the spot. Akshay got his name written in the audition list.

Akshay Kumar along with the rest of the new faces were waiting in line and waiting for their turn to come. 3 to 4 hours passed for Akshay Kumar in the line but Akshay’s turn did not come. After this, Akshay Kumar was told in Rajesh Khanna’s office that you go back Rajesh Khanna does not want to meet you right now, he is very busy right now. (Rinke, Kaka was celebrating birthday with Twinkle-Akshay, then Rajesh Khanna said this in Goa)

On that day Akshay Kumar returned empty handed from Rajesh Khanna’s office. According to the news, Akshay Kumar still did not give up hope, so he came only to meet Dimple Kapadia. However, when the audition results came out, instead of Akshay, Chunky Pandey got the role in the film.

But Akshay did not give up that day and intensified his efforts. Gradually the time changed, Akshay Kumar started climbing the ladder of success. Then came a day when Akshay Kumar married Rajesh Khanna’s elder daughter Twinkle Khanna and made her his father-in-law. On January 17, 2001, Rajesh Khanna got his daughter Twinkle married to Akshay Kumar.