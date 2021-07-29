When Akshay Kumar First Thought To Become A Bollywood Actor – Akshay Kumar failed in class 7th, was thrashed by his father, only then was he determined to ‘be a hero’

Mumbai. Today Akshay Kumar is counted among the most successful actors of Bollywood. For the last few years, his films are getting hit one after the other. However, Akshay had to struggle a lot to reach this point. In an interview, he himself told that his 14 consecutive films were flop. In this conversation, Akshay also narrated that story, after which he first thought of becoming an actor. Yes, Akshay’s father thrashed him for failing in one of the classes. Just that day Akshay had thought that he wanted to be a hero. Let’s know what Akshay had to say about this-

‘I told myself I wanted to be a hero’

Akshay Kumar had attended the HT Leadership Summit held in the year 2019. Here he talked about funny incidents related to his life. Akshay told that once when he had failed in the 7th standard, his father Hari Om Bhatia beat him up. Then it was allowed to do so. Then I told myself that I want to be a ‘hero’. Along with this, Akshay also taught for the newcomers in the industry. He said, ‘My 14 films were flops in a row, but I always worked hard. If you are a professional and a producer’s actor, then work hard, you will always have work. This is for all those people who want to enter this industry. Be honest with your work.’

Akshay’s father was suffering from cancer

Significantly, when Akshay Kumar was shooting for the film ‘Waqt’, his father Hari Om Bhatia was suffering from cancer. The plot of this movie was also similar to what was going on in Akshay’s real life. The actor said about this, ‘I remember everything very well in this movie. At that time my father was fighting cancer. In this movie also Mr. Bachchan has been described as cancer. If you watch those scenes, they will look like real scenes to you. It was a very emotional movie for me mentally. It happened so many times that the cameras went off but I couldn’t stop myself.

