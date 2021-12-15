When Akshay Kumar was advised by father-in-law Rajesh Khanna to work in the film, Kaka had made such a prediction

Akshay Kumar started his career in the 90s. This was the time when Akshay Kumar used to go to Rajesh Khanna’s office to ask for work. At the same time, he had no idea that he would one day become the son-in-law of superstar Rajesh Khanna. After Akshay Kumar married Twinkle Khanna, Rajesh Khanna gave an advice to Akshay Kumar regarding the selection of his films.

In the year 1992, Akshay Kumar started working in films with the title ‘Khiladi’. Films like ‘Main Khiladi Tu Anari’, ‘Sabse Bada Khiladi’, ‘Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi’, ‘Mr and Mrs Khiladi’, ‘International Khiladi’ were some of the films in which Akshay worked one after the other. During an interview, Rajesh Khanna had advised Akshay regarding his film selection.

In an interview given to Bollywood Hungama in 2009, Rajesh Khanna had said for son-in-law Akshay- ‘I told Akshay that he is working in good films, now my advice to him is that he should now focus on dance too, people Should entertain. He can do good action. My point is that he should now act in such films which have a purpose. And yes these players stop working in the series. Although Akshay is doing a great job.

Since then, Akshay Kumar obeyed father-in-law Rajesh Khanna and started making distance from the Khiladi series. It was noticed that after this advice of Kaka, Akshay Kumar started working in films of different genre. Let us tell you that soon Akshay Kumar will be seen in the films ‘Atrangi Re’, ‘Bachchan Pandey’, ‘Raksha Bandhan’, ‘Ram Setu’ and ‘Prithviraj’. Recently, Akshay also worked in the superhit film ‘Sooryavanshi’. Akshay Kumar’s film has earned a bang at the box office.

When Kaka predicted: Rajesh Khanna once also made a prediction which was about Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna’s son Aarav. Regarding his family, Kaka had said- ‘I am very proud of my family. From Rajesh Khanna to Dimple Kapadia, then from Twinkle to Rinke, then from Akshay to my Grand Son Aarav. Rajesh Khanna had further said about grandson Aarav Bhatia that – ‘I am saying this in public today, after superstar Rajesh Khanna, the next superstar will be Aarav. And I am not saying this because he is the son of Akshay Kumar, but because he has that skill, that dedication. Aarav will be the next superstar of the film industry. Let us tell you, Rajesh Khanna gave the hand of daughter Twinkle in the hands of Akshay Kumar in the year 2001. Akshay and Twinkle have two children, Aarav and Nitara.