When am I contagious if infected with omicron? People more infectious earlier with new COVID variant, data suggests

When am I contagious if infected with omicron?

It isn’t but clear, however some early data suggests folks would possibly change into contagious earlier than with earlier variants – presumably inside a day after an infection.

The U.S. Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention says folks with the coronavirus are most infectious within the few days earlier than and after signs develop. However that window of time would possibly occur earlier with omicron, in response to some exterior specialists.

That is as a result of omicron seems to trigger signs quicker than earlier variants – about three days after an infection, on common, in response to preliminary research. Based mostly on earlier data, meaning folks with omicron might begin turning into contagious as quickly as a day after an infection.

With earlier variants, folks grew to become contagious two to 4 days after an infection. And folks stay contagious a pair days after signs subside.

Researchers say it is too early to know whether or not that shorter incubation interval for omicron interprets into earlier contagiousness. However it might assist clarify the variant’s speedy unfold.

Dr. Amy Karger of the College of Minnesota Medical College recommends that individuals check themselves at three days and 5 days after publicity if attainable.

“Lots of people are turning constructive by day three,” Karger says, referring to omicron. “There’s mainly a chance right here to catch folks earlier than you’d with the opposite variants.”

In case you solely have one check, it is nice to attend till day 5, Karger says.

People who’ve COVID-19 signs ought to get examined instantly if attainable.

Lab-developed checks are more delicate than speedy checks so they need to have the ability to choose up the virus by day three after publicity, if not earlier.

People who do not develop signs usually have a lot decrease viral ranges, so it is much less clear when or if they change into infectious.

Nonetheless, those that check constructive however haven’t got signs ought to isolate for no less than 5 days, underneath the most recent CDC tips. The company got here underneath criticism for not requiring a detrimental check earlier than leaving isolation, however even after tweaking the rules officers stated that step ought to be elective.

People with signs ought to keep remoted till they’ve been fever-free for no less than 24 hours.