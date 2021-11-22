When Amitabh Bachchan became an angel for Sholay’s ‘Gabbar’, Amjad Khan was thrown out of the mouth of death

Amitabh Bachchan and Amjad Khan did a tremendous job in the film ‘Sholay’. No one can forget Jai and Gabbar’s fight. As passionately as Amitabh Bachchan and Amjad Khan used to show the enmity between their characters, both of them used to play their real life friendship off screen equally. After working together in 15 films, a deep bond was formed between Amjad Khan and Amitabh Bachchan. There was an accident once with ‘Gabbar’ fame Amjad Khan, in which his life and his family’s life were in danger. At that time, Amitabh Bachchan had entered like a hero and saved Amjad Khan from the mouth of death.

Actually, this thing is from the year 1978. Amjad Khan had left for Goa from Mumbai with his family (wife and two children). Actually, Amjad Khan had to reach Argent Goa for the shooting of the film ‘The Great Gambler’, on the set, Amitabh was already busy shooting. At the same time, Amjad also had to settle his scenes. But for some reason Amjad could not catch the train or flight that day. In such a situation, he decided to go by road. The family was also with him. The whole journey went well but Amjad’s car met with an accident a few kilometers before reaching Goa.

This incident was mentioned by Annu Kapoor on his radio show. The accident was huge. In such a situation, the people around immediately gathered there. Amjad was rushed to the hospital along with his family. Everything was fine in the family, there were minor injuries. But Amjad was bleeding profusely. Now this news has reached the sets of the film. As soon as Amitabh Bachchan came to know about this news, he immediately rushed to that hospital in Goa.

As soon as Amitabh Bachchan met Amitabh Bachchan, he was told that Amjad’s family members are still admitted and there is no one else, Amjad has to sign some papers. Amjad’s condition was very bad, he had internal injuries and internal injuries. It was also being said that if it is too late, then Amjad can also go into a coma.

In such a situation, no one was ready to sign the papers. Then Amitabh Bachchan came forward and signed the papers, playing a relationship of friendship. After this the doctors told that Amjad’s blood has flowed a lot. They will need blood. In such a situation, Amitabh Bachchan saved his life by giving blood to Amjad.