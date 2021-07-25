When Amitabh Bachchan gave bold scene with jiah Khan

New Delhi. Amitabh Bachchan, who is called the superhero of Bollywood, gets immense love from the fans. When he entered the industry, the era of Rajesh Khanna was going on. In such a situation, no one thought that he would be able to deposit his coin. But by working in more than one film, he made his place in the hearts of the people. He is also known as Angryman in Bollywood. By the way, people like Amitabh Bachchan’s films a lot. But in a film, he surprised everyone by liplocking an actress 44 years younger than him.

Actually, in the year 2007, Amitabh Bachchan’s film ‘Nishabd’ was released. Jiah Khan was in the lead role with him in this film. He gave many intimate scenes in the film. This was his first film, in which he gave such bold scenes.

The film ‘Nishabd’ was inspired from the novel Lolita and Hollywood film ‘American Beauty’. It was shown in the film that Amitabh Bachchan is a married man and he has a daughter. Amitabh Bachchan gets attracted towards the daughter’s friendship. The role of his daughter’s friend is played by Jiah Khan. In such a situation, according to the story, many romantic scenes have been filmed between Amitabh Bachchan and Jiah Khan. Not only this, there was also a liplock scene between the two in the film. This movie became the hottest scene. It was discussed a lot.

The film was shot within just 20 days. However, the film flopped at the box office. Ram Gopal Varma had also admitted that he had made a mistake about Amitabh Bachchan in films like ‘Nishabd’ and ‘Aag’. After this Amitabh Bachchan had stopped from such films.