When Amitabh Bachchan Got Slapped Many Times By Waheeda Rehman

Mumbai. Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has worked with Waheeda Rehman in many films. One of these films is ‘Reshma Aur Shera’. It was directed by Sunil Dutt. Waheeda Rehman herself shared a funny incident related to this movie. Waheeda had to slap Amitabh for a scene. During this, something happened that there were many retakes of this scene and Amitabh had to face many slaps.

‘Slap my son with care’

Actually, Waheeda Rehman had mentioned about this anecdote on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. Waheeda told that in one scene she had to slap Big B. Amitabh’s mother Teji Bachchan was also present during this shoot. Even before the scene, Teji instructed Waheeda to slap my son with a little handle. Hearing this, Waheeda got a little nervous. Due to the nervousness of the actress, this scene could not be done properly in one go and many retakes had to be done. In every retake, Amitabh kept getting slapped, thus the actor had to face many slaps.

‘Slap it tight’

During this scene, Sunil Dutt told Waheeda Rehman that, ‘Waheeda ji, you are not doing well. The more retakes there are, the more slaps Amitabh will have. Be a little strong and slap tightly in one go. On this Waheeda told Sunil Dutt what Amitbha’s mother had said. After this Sunil Dutt sent Teji Bachchan out on some pretext and the scene was completed in one take. After the completion of the scene, Amitabh put his hands on his cheeks and told Waheeda Rehman, ‘Waheeda ji, this wala was really good.’

Sanjay Dutt also appeared in ‘Reshma Aur Shera’

Significantly, ‘Reshma Aur Shera’ was one of the early films of Amitabh Bachchan. Sunil Dutt’s son Sanjay Dutt also acted in it. He had a small role as a qawwali singer. He must have been about 12 years old at that time.