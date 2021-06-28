When Amitabh Bachchan Told Aishwarya Rai For Misbehaving – Amitabh Bachchan got very angry at an act of Aishwarya Rai! Did not like the behavior of daughter-in-law

New Delhi. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has a very good bonding with Amitabh Bachchan. They have often been seen attending every big event together where they are always seen laughing and smiling with Amitabh. But do you know that Amitabh got very angry with Aishwarya for a mistake.

Everyone knows that Aishwarya has a stronger relationship with father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan than her mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan. This was revealed by Jaya Bachchan herself during one of her interviews, how Amitabh’s face shudders when he sees Aishwarya at home.

However, after receiving so much love, Amitabh once got very angry with Aishwarya, this is when Aishwarya was seen hugging Big B with fun antics at an award show.

Actually, this matter is from the time of Stardust Awards held in the year 2015, when Aishwarya Rai reached this event with her father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan. In this event, Aishwarya was given the Best Actress Award for the film ‘Jazbaa’, while Amitabh was given the award for her excellent performance for the film ‘Paa’. Aishwarya became so happy after receiving the award in the show, that Amitabh standing nearby hugged her while acting like a child in front of everyone.

However, Amitabh immediately stopped Aishwarya on such an act on this sentence and said ‘Stop behaving like Aaradhya’. Big B not only publicly found this method of Aishwarya wrong, but during this time he was feeling quite uncomfortable. If it is to be believed, then Aishwarya had not done anything wrong, seeing that an issue should be made, but Amitabh may have got such a frank attitude of the daughter-in-law of the house.