When Amitabh Bachchan told Mehul kumar after signing ‘Mrityudata’ -This news should not leak for a month

When Amitabh Bachchan signed his comeback film, he had asked director Mehul Kumar not to let this news leak anywhere for a month.

Amitabh Bachchan formed his film production company ‘Amitabh Bachchan Corporation Limited’ (ABCL) in the year 1995. The first film that was made under this was ‘Mrityudata’. This film is considered to be Amitabh Bachchan’s comeback film. With this film, he turned to films after a gap of 5 years. This was director Mehul Kumar’s first film with Amitabh Bachchan.

When Amitabh Bachchan signed this film, he told Mehul Kumar not to let this news leak anywhere for a month. This has been mentioned by Mehul Kumar some time back in a conversation with a media platform called India Ask.

He told, ‘I sat in Pratiksha (Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow) and narrated the entire script to him. He liked the script very much and standing there he told me that I am doing this film. He told me that whatever your fee is, you will get it tomorrow. And he told me one more thing that look, I am going out of the country for a month, so this news should not come out anywhere for a month. I said ok sir, no problem. The next day I got a signing amount of 11 lakhs from his office. I came home with that and did not tell anything to anyone.

Mehul Kumar further said, ‘When Amit ji comes back after a month, he calls me and says – Sir hats of you. I said why? So it is said that people used to go to meet me and the news used to be printed that Amitabh Bachchan is doing my film and gave you the signing amount, yet there is no news in the paper. I said – Sir, the check you gave, I did not even put it in the bank because if I had given to the accountant that ABCL has the signing amount, then the matter would have spread.

However, this comeback film of Amitabh Bachchan was not very successful. The film released in 1997 and did not do well at the box office. Amitabh Bachchan worked with Mehul Kumar in another film called ‘Kohram’. Apart from Amitabh Bachchan, there were big actors like Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Jaya Prada, Tabu, Danny in this film. This film also did not show great but it is still remembered for its big starcast. Amitabh Bachchan and Nana Patekar came together for the first time for this film.