When Amitabh Bachchan was made to sit on the Tanga with Parveen Babi, the horse made him upset; Big B narrated the story – When Amitabh Bachchan was seated on a ton with Parveen Babi, the horse made him upset; Big B narrated the story

When Amitabh Bachchan was made to sit on the Tanga with Parveen Babi, the horse made him upset; Big B narrated the story

Amitabh Bachchan has given many hits, but one of his superhit films was ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’. Many scenes of Amitabh Bachchan from this film are still very popular. Whether it is the scene of Amitabh applying himself in the mirror or the act of an alcoholic, Big B’s fans still recreate those scenes in their own style.

Amitabh Bachchan once shared an anecdote about the shooting of this film, in which he told that a horse had disturbed the entire unit. The horse was not a tall one, but a Lilliputian horse. The beautiful Parveen Babi was opposite Amitabh Bachchan in the film. In this film, a song was filmed about these two – ‘Humko Tumse Ho Gaya Hai Pyaar Kya Karen…’.

In this song, both were seen sitting in a tonga. Amitabh was seen celebrating Parveen Babi and Parveen Babi was seen showing his style. Amitabh Bachchan shared the incident related to the shooting of this song in an interview given to Lehar. He told, ‘There was a song which was shot on a small tonga with Parveen Babi. The horse in it was a small Lilliputian horse, not a pony, it was a horse, it is the same height.

Big B further said- ‘Because Manmohan Desai Sahab wanted a particular horse for this sequence, he got the horse from Poona. If he had seen it somewhere, he got it brought here.

Amitabh Bachchan further said- ‘He was tied with a thong and both of us were made to climb on him. Now whenever he was asked to walk, he did not go where the camera was. Looking at the camera, he used to turn in the direction behind. We fed him a lot, wooed him a lot, tried a lot to make him agree. But that didn’t happen.

Amitabh Bachchan further said- ‘Then Manmohan Desai said, where he keeps the camera, he gets scared seeing it, because of this this is happening. Why not put a fake camera out there and keep the original camera here? Because when he sees the fake camera, he will turn around and our shot will be done. But it was the horse we were smartest about. He neither went here nor went there, he went in the third direction.





