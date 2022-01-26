When an unknown person freed an Indian prisoner from UAE jail by paying a fine of 1 crore, read this interesting anecdote

There is no shortage of good people in the world, that’s why an unknown person freed an Indian man convicted of murder in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). To free the convicted criminal, he had to pay a huge amount of 1 crore as fine. The name of this person is M.A. Yusuf Ali and he has released Bex Krishnan of Kerala who is in UAE jail.

In fact, in 2012, 45-year-old Bex Krishnan had negligently hit a group of children. In this incident, he was found guilty of killing a Sudanese boy and was sentenced to death by a UAE court. At first, the family and friends of Bex Krishnan, who hails from Kerala, tried hard to get him released but they were unsuccessful. At the same time, after the incident, the child’s family also returned to Sudan, due to which he could not even talk to the victim’s family.

Meanwhile, Bex’s family members met Yusuf Ali, Chairman of Lulu Group, and informed about the matter. Yusuf Ali is a non-resident Indian citizen and is a big businessman. He appeared to be willing to help Bex’s family members. For a few days Yusuf Ali through his contacts kept talking to the victim’s family and also met the UAE administration. After this, Yusuf Ali issued a statement in January 2021 saying that the victim’s family in Sudan is ready to pardon Bex Krishnan.

Yusuf Ali had convinced the victim’s family that he would be released if Bex Krishnan’s family would pay five lakh dirhams, or one crore rupees, in the court for release. Yusuf Ali then paid compensation in court for Bex Krishnan’s release, and Bex Krishnan was released. Yusuf Ali proved to be an angel to Krishnan and his family, as Yusuf had no relation with Bex Krishnan. He was doing all this simply because of humanity.

After his release from the UAE prison, Krishnan said in his statement that, ‘This is my rebirth, because I have given up hope of life. Now I want to meet my family and Yusuf Ali. Yusuf Ali, chairman of Lulu Group, said that all is God’s will and the result of the generosity of visionary administrators of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

