When and where to announce the result of BSEB Bihar Board 10th, 12th, expected date, see the latest updates here

The wait for Bihar Board’s 10th and 12th results of 2022 may end soon. Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) may issue Bihar Board Result 2022 in March-April 2022. The BSEB had recently released the answers to the 12th board exam, on which objections were invited till March 6. Students can register objections (if any) by visiting the official website – biharboardonline.com. At the same time, the copy examination of Bihar Board’s 10th examination has started from 5th March.This year, more than 29 lakh students in Bihar had appeared for the 10th and 12th board exams. Out of this, about 13 lakh students had registered for Intermediate and about 16 lakh students for Matriculation. All these students are now waiting for their results (Bihar Board Results 2022). According to media reports, the assessment of Bihar Board’s 12th exam started on February 26, 2022, while the assessment of class 10th exam started from March 5, 2022.

Bihar Board Matric and Inter Result till 2022?

According to the timetable issued by BSEB, the report indicates that the evaluation of board exam papers for matric class will end by March 17, 2022 and for BSEB Inter by March 8, 2022. On this basis, it can be assumed that the Bihar Board may announce the results of 10th and 12th at the end of March or in the first week of April. However, the board has not yet announced an official date for the results. Students are advised to keep an eye on the official website for any latest updates.

Hundreds of teachers are checking copies of Bihar Board’s 10th and 12th examinations

According to a report, more than 200 teachers are on duty to check the transcripts of the board exams. The Bihar Board has set up hundreds of assessment centers across the state following the Corona virus guidelines. Where copies will be checked between 8am and 5pm. CCTV has been installed at all the examination centers. So that BSEB can announce the results on time and the next academic session will start early. The BSEB 12th board exams were held from February 02 to February 14. The 10th board exams were held from February 17 to February 24, 2022.