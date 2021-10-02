When and where to watch Bigg Boss 15 premiere: When and where to watch the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 15 – When, where and how to watch the grand premiere of ‘Bigg Boss 15’

The moment that fans have been eagerly waiting for will now come in a few hours. Salman Khan is making a comeback on TV with ‘Bigg Boss 15’. The theme of the 15th season of ‘Bigg Boss’ is based on the forest and for this all the contestants have to stay in the forest. Here they will lack facilities and sleep.

This time, Bollywood’s evergreen actress Rekha (Rekha as Vishwasantri in Bigg Boss 15) is also associated with ‘Bigg Boss 15’. Rekha is going to play the role of ‘Vishwa Sutri’ in this show and she will get some work from the contestants. It is being said that the line will decide what facilities the contestants will get in the forest.



‘Bigg Boss 15’ premieres today, October 2. It tells you when and where to watch the premiere of Bigg Boss 15.

Read: Bigg Boss 15 List of Contestants: Between Rekha’s bold entry and Jungle Twist, these contestants will enter!



Telecast on Colors, Live Stream on Woot

‘Bigg Boss 15’ will air on Colors Channel on October 2 at 9:30 p.m. The show’s premiere will be broadcast live on the Voot app. In addition, ‘Bigg Boss 15’ will also be aired on Geo TV.



Monday-Friday night 10:30, weekend night 9:30

‘Bigg Boss 15’ will air from 10:30 pm on Monday to Friday, while Salman Khan will host ‘Weekend Ka War’ on Saturdays and Sundays which the viewers can watch at 9:30 pm. These will be the two days when Salman will conduct classes for family members.



Read: Bigg Boss 15 Premiere Promo: Asim Reveals Brother Omar Riaz’s Weakness !, Salman Criticizes

These contestants will appear

Talk about the contestants appearing in ‘Bigg Boss 15’, then they include Jay Bhanushali, Umar Riaz, Prateek Sahajpal, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhatt, Donal Bisht, Tejaswi Prakash, Akasing, Karan Kundra, Simba. Nagpal’s names include Afsana Khan, Misha Iyer, Vishal Kotian, Sahil Shroff, Ishaan Sehgal and Vidhi Pandya.