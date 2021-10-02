When and where to watch Bigg Boss 15 premiere: When and where to watch the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 15 – When, where and how to watch the grand premiere of ‘Bigg Boss 15’
‘Bigg Boss 15’ premieres today, October 2. It tells you when and where to watch the premiere of Bigg Boss 15.
Telecast on Colors, Live Stream on Woot
‘Bigg Boss 15’ will air on Colors Channel on October 2 at 9:30 p.m. The show’s premiere will be broadcast live on the Voot app. In addition, ‘Bigg Boss 15’ will also be aired on Geo TV.
Monday-Friday night 10:30, weekend night 9:30
‘Bigg Boss 15’ will air from 10:30 pm on Monday to Friday, while Salman Khan will host ‘Weekend Ka War’ on Saturdays and Sundays which the viewers can watch at 9:30 pm. These will be the two days when Salman will conduct classes for family members.
These contestants will appear
Talk about the contestants appearing in ‘Bigg Boss 15’, then they include Jay Bhanushali, Umar Riaz, Prateek Sahajpal, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhatt, Donal Bisht, Tejaswi Prakash, Akasing, Karan Kundra, Simba. Nagpal’s names include Afsana Khan, Misha Iyer, Vishal Kotian, Sahil Shroff, Ishaan Sehgal and Vidhi Pandya.
