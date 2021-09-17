When and where to watch Bigg Boss OTT Finale: Bigg Boss OTT Finale: Find out when and where to watch the finale, Who will be the entry in Salman’s show? – Learn all the details from the top contestants to the prize money when and where to watch the Bigg Boss ott finale

There are only a few hours left in the finals of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’. On the evening of September 18, the winner of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ will be announced. The show, hosted by Karan Johar, currently has top 5 contestants left. These include Shamita Shetty, Rakesh Bapat, Prateek Sahajpal, Nishant Bhatt and Divya Agarwal.

Here is the information on when, where and when the end of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ can be seen.



The finale of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ will air live on Saturday, September 18 at 7pm on the Voot Select app. For this, you need to have a Voot subscription. Those who do not have subscriptions will be able to watch the final episode on the next day i.e. 1st September.



Riteish-Genelia’s ‘Bigg Boss 15’ connection

Karan Johar will host the finale of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’. Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza will also make it to the finals. Riteish and Genelia will announce the winner of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’. According to a tweet from ‘The Khabari’, Riteish and Genelia will also announce the names of the contestants entering ‘Bigg Boss 15’.

Talk about the cash prizes for the winner of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, so there is talk that the winner will be given Rs 55 lakh.