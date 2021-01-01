When and Where to Watch Indian Idol 12 Finale: When and Where to Watch Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale and Vote for Favorite Contestant – Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale: 12 Hour Finale, Know When and Where to Watch Live

For the first time in the history of India, 12 hours of ‘Indian Idol 12’ is coming to an end on TV. It will be broadcast on August 15 from 12 noon to 12 noon on the occasion of Independence Day. This time a tough competition is being witnessed among the top-6 contestants (Indian Idol 12 Top-6) for the trophy.

The top 6 contestants are Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayali Kamble, Mohammad Danish (Mohammad Danish), Shanmukhpriya (Shanmukhapriya) and Nihal Toro. The winner of ‘Indian Idol 12’ will be announced on the night of 15th August at 12 noon.



Indian Idol 12 is currently being judged by Himesh Reshammiya, Sonu Kakkad and Anu Malik, while the final round will be hosted by Aditya Narayan and Jay Bhanushali. We tell you when, where and how to watch the end of ‘Indian Idol 12’:

In addition to TV on the SonyLive app starting at 12 noon

‘Indian Idol 12’ will conclude on August 15 from 12 noon to 12 noon, featuring many celebrities and big names in the music industry. This ending is being described as the biggest ending in the history of Indian television, for which preparations have been going on for days.



Live TV subscription required

The ending will be televised live from 12 noon. In addition, it can be viewed on the Sony Live app. All you have to do is download the Sony Live app from the Google Play Store and register for it. But keep in mind that you have to subscribe to Sony Live to see the end of ‘Indian Idol 12’. Otherwise you will not be able to watch TV live on the app.



Will there be 2 winners? Learn what a twist is

It is being said that this time the producers plan to make a big twist regarding the name of the winner. According to reports, there could be two winners of ‘Indian Idol 12’ this time. This has not yet been officially confirmed. The final round of ‘Indian Idol 12’ can also be voted for the top-6 contestants. The winner will be named based on public votes. Fans can cast 100 votes for their favorite contestant in an hour.

The finale of ‘Indian Idol 12’ will see a grand celebration of music with more than 40 acts and 200 songs. The final round includes a heartfelt tribute to the Army personnel on the occasion of Independence Day.

