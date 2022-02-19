World

When and Where You Can Watch the Figure Skating Exhibition Gala at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics – Gadget Clock

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
When and Where You Can Watch the Figure Skating Exhibition Gala at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics – Gadget Clock
Written by admin
When and Where You Can Watch the Figure Skating Exhibition Gala at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics – Gadget Clock

When and Where You Can Watch the Figure Skating Exhibition Gala at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics – Gadget Clock

AP 22041200619124

The exhibition gala on the final weekend of the Winter Olympics is a perennial fan-favorite event.

Which Skaters Will Be Performing in the Exhibition Gala?

Contents hide
1 Which Skaters Will Be Performing in the Exhibition Gala?
2 Exhibition Gala Order of Performances
3 Where and When Can I Watch the Exhibition Gala?
4 Where Can I Watch a Replay of the Exhibition Gala?

Typically, medal winners and some of the top (or most memorable) skaters are invited to perform in a special exhibition event that allows them to let loose and have some fun.

The official start list was posted this morning and you can see the full list here.

Exhibition Gala Order of Performances

  1. Opening Number
  2. Vincent Zhou (USA)
  3. Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier (CAN)
  4. Alysa Liu (USA)
  5. Cheng Peng and Yang Jin (CHN)
  6. Monsi Kvitelashvili (GEO)
  7. Charlene Guignard and Fabbri Marco (ITA)
  8. Wakaba Higuchi (JPN)
  9. Shoma Uno (JPN)
  10. Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue (USA)
  11. Alexandra Trusova (ROC)
  12. Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov (ROC)
  13. Boyang Jin (CHN)
  14. Olivia Smart and Adrian Diaz (ESP)
  15. Video Projection Show
  16. Opening Performance Second Half
  17. Madison Chock and Evan Bates (USA)
  18. Keegan Messing (CAN)
  19. Kaori Sakamoto (JPN)
  20. Shiyue Wang and Xinyu Liu (CHN)
  21. Yuzuru Hanyu (JPN)
  22. Nicole Della Monica and Matteo Guarise (ITA)
  23. Loena Hendrickx (BEL)
  24. Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov (ROC)
  25. Yuma Kagiyama (JPN)
  26. Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov (ROC)
  27. Anna Shcherbakova (ROC)
  28. Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron (FRA)
  29. Nathan Chen (USA)
  30. Wenjing Sui and Cong Han (CHN)
  31. Finale
READ Also  56-year-old man stabbed in face across from Whole Foods in Chelsea, Manhattan; 2 suspects on the run

The list includes some Bay Area skaters. Vincent Zhou of Palo Alto, Calif. was sidelined from competing in the men’s singles event when he tested positive for COVID-19 back on Feb. 7. He is now cleared to return, just in time to accept an invitation to Saturday night’s event. Prior to his COVID diagnosis, Zhou won a silver medal in the Team Event.

“I’m going to be skating my exhibition program, which is ‘Sign of the Times’ by Harry Styles,” Zhou said. “I wanted to skate my short program, but unfortunately they don’t allow competition programs in the gala. Regardless, it will carry more significance for me because it’s that touch on Olympic ice, which I unfortunately wasn’t able to have.”

Also getting an invitation to the big event is Alysa Liu of Richmond, Calif. The 17-year-old finished seventh in women’s singles in her first Olympics thanks to an exuberant performance.

And for fans of Japan’s Yuzuru Hanyu, rest assured he will also be part of the event. His exhibition performances are always a hit with the fans.

Where and When Can I Watch the Exhibition Gala?

You can watch the event on NBC starting at 8:30 p.m. PST (during NBC’s Prime Plus coverage). It will also be streamed online at NBCOlympics.com beginning at 8:00 p.m. PST (11:00 p.m. EST) and on Peacock.

Where Can I Watch a Replay of the Exhibition Gala?

After the event has concluded, you can see a replay of the event online here or look for the replay on Peacock.

#Watch #Figure #Skating #Exhibition #Gala #Beijing #Winter #Olympics #NBC #York

READ Also  Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Nobel laureate and activist against South African apartheid, dies at 90
Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment