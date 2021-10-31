When Anupam Kher went to sea to drown, this is how he prepared for ‘Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara’

For ‘I didn’t kill Gandhi’, Anupam Kher tried a lot to bring emptiness in his eyes but he was not able to do so. Then an idea came to his mind and he moved towards the sea.

Anupam Kher is known for his excellent characters. He has played comedy and negative characters in all kinds of films. His character in Anupam Kher’s film ‘Maine Gandhi Ko Nahi Mara’ was also highly praised. The film did not do well at the box office, but Anupam Kher’s performance was well received by the critics. In this film, Anupam Kher played the role of a lecturer battling dementia.

To prepare for his role in the film, Anupam Kher met several people suffering from dementia, after which he realized that there is an emptiness in the eyes of people suffering from this disease. Looking at them, it is not possible to guess what is going on in their mind.

Anupam Kher tried a lot to get the same emptiness in his eyes but he was not able to do so. Then an idea came to his mind and he moved towards the sea. He was moving towards the deep sea without thinking that if he drowned in the water, that emptiness would surely come in his eyes for a moment. That’s when he realized that his eyes were empty and he could feel that emptiness. Anupam Kher returned after this and started shooting for the film.

Anupam Kher got a lot of fame for his very first film. Anupam Kher was 24 years old at the time of shooting of ‘Saaransh’ but he played the role of an old father who was highly appreciated. In this film, Mahesh Bhatt signed him and took Sanjeev Kumar a few days later.

Anupam Kher was tired of struggling and when he heard this, he was very angry. He had decided to leave Mumbai. Before leaving the city, he went to Mahesh Bhatt and in anger called him very good and bad. Seeing his anger, Mahesh Bhatt had said that he needed similar anger for the character. Anupam Kher got the film again and from there his film journey started.