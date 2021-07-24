When Anurag Basu messaged Shilpa Shetty’s mother from her phone – ‘I want divorce from Raj Kundra’

New Delhi. Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra has been arrested by the Mumbai Police in a pornography case. He will remain in police custody till July 27. After the arrest of Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty is constantly in the headlines. Many memes are being made on social media about him and he is also being trolled. But do you know that once there was talk of divorce between Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra. A message was sent from Shilpa’s phone to her mother that I want to separate from Raj Kundra. After which his mother became very upset.

Also read: Did Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput get lip surgery done? picture is going viral

Actually, prank was done with Shilpa Shetty. This was done by Anurag Basu, the filmmaker who was seen as a judge with him in the show ‘Super Dancer’. In the year 2019, Farah Khan reached ‘Super Dancer 3’ as a judge. During this, Shilpa was asked what are the habits of her husband due to which she is most upset. Meanwhile, Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapoor did a prank with him.

When Shilpa was answering, Anurag Basu messaged her mother from Shilpa’s phone that ‘I and Raj have a fight, the quarrel has increased so much that now I want a divorce from Raj.’ At that time Shilpa was completely unaware of this. At the same time, after reading this message, her mother got upset and she called Shilpa. Shilpa was shocked to see all this. His reaction was worth watching. Seeing the matter deteriorating, Anurag Basu and Geeta told Shilpa that both of them had pranked her and she became his victim.

Also read: Sara Ali Khan was seen holding Kareena Kapoor’s younger son in her arms, the picture is getting fiercely viral

After this Shilpa Shetty called her mother. He told his mother that Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapoor had pranked him. At the same time, she said, “Sometimes a message comes from my phone that I am pregnant and want a divorce, then understand that this is a prank.” Because Anurag Dada is on the set. Please tell that Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapoor keep joking with Shilpa Shetty in the show.

#Anurag #Basu #messaged #Shilpa #Shettys #mother #phone #divorce #Raj #Kundra