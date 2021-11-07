When Arvind Kejriwal government imposed a ban on celebrating Chhath festival at Yamuna Ghat, BJP leaders got angry, said- I will worship, if you have courage, then stop and show

DDMA has issued guidelines regarding the Chhath Puja event in Delhi. According to the order, the revenue department has been given the responsibility of identifying and preparing the site for the Chhath Puja event. No site will be built for Chhath Puja on the banks of river Yamuna.

Controversy continues in the politics of Delhi regarding Chhath Puja. In the latest case, the BJP objected to the decision of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority not to allow Chhath Puja on the banks of the Yamuna river, saying that it is completely wrong. BJP leaders say that they are not going to accept the decision of the authority.

West Delhi MP Pravesh Sahib Singh said that this step is like playing with the religious beliefs of Purvanchalis. He will celebrate Chhath festival only on the banks of Yamuna. He said he was shocked to learn that devotees were not allowed to celebrate Chhath festival on the banks of river Yamuna. The West Delhi MP expressed his anger over the decision and said that he would celebrate Chhath at Yamuna Ghat only.

Pravesh Sahib Singh said that Chhath is the biggest festival for the brothers and sisters of Purvanchal. Banning him is like playing with their beliefs. Kejriwal ji, I myself will go to ITO Ghat of Yamuna. I will go and see that there is Chhath Puja. If you can stop me, stop me.

“Kejriwal banned the celebration of Chhath Mahaparva at Yamuna Ghat. I myself am starting the worship at ITO, if Kejriwal has guts, then stop and show it.” @p_sahibsingh #Delhi #Chhath_Mahaparva #AAP #BJP pic.twitter.com/jhowhtuAHq — News24 (@news24tvchannel) November 7, 2021

DDMA has issued guidelines regarding the Chhath Puja event in Delhi. According to the order, the revenue department has been given the responsibility of identifying and preparing the site for the Chhath Puja event. No site will be built for Chhath Puja on the banks of river Yamuna. Devotees will be able to flow the items related to worship only at the identified site. The responsibility of disposal of the goods will be with the concerned Municipal Corporation. It is strictly forbidden for the devotees to flow any kind of worship material into the river.

All the organizers will have to strictly follow all the guidelines of National Green Tribunal and Yamuna Monitoring Committee. All Chhath Puja committees will have to give an undertaking to the concerned District Magistrate for permission to organize. It has to be ensured that the guidelines issued by different agencies are strictly followed. Instructions have been given to all the District Magistrates to conduct awareness campaigns in their areas regarding the compliance of Corona rules.