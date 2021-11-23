When Arvind Kejriwal was invited by the auto driver to eat at his house, Delhi CM agreed on this condition

During this time an auto driver invited him to his house for dinner. While accepting his invitation, Kejriwal asked if he could also bring Bhagwant Singh Mann and Harpal Singh Cheema with him. The auto guy listened to him and after that recently the Delhi CM started cheering.

Auto drivers are considered to have contributed a lot in taking Arvind Kejriwal to the chair of Delhi CM. Kejriwal is leaving no stone unturned to woo the auto people while trying to make his inroads in other states. After Uttarakhand, he also met auto drivers in Ludhiana, Punjab.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday that if his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) comes to power in the 2022 assembly elections in Punjab, Rs 1,000 per month will be sent to the account of every woman in the state. Adding another promise to his list of promises of free services, Kejriwal said, “I want to make an announcement today. Aam Aadmi Party will form the government in Punjab. We will send one thousand rupees every month to the account of every woman above 18 years of age in the state.

Addressing a gathering here, he said that elderly women who are getting pension will also be given this amount. Kejriwal arrived in Punjab on Monday on a two-day visit. As part of AAP’s Mission Punjab, Kejriwal will be visiting various places in the state over the next one month to garner support for the upcoming state assembly elections.

#WATCH , Delhi CM and AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal took a ride in an auto-rickshaw in Ludhiana, Punjab Later, Kejriwal had dinner at the residence of the auto-rickshaw driver pic.twitter.com/hcUOzIrEmY — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2021

The AAP was formed in 2012 and became the main opposition party in the last assembly elections, but party leaders admitted that they expected an even better performance from the party in Punjab. Kejriwal has also promised to provide 300 units of electricity free to every household in Punjab, 24-hour power supply and free treatment and medicines in government hospitals in Punjab if the party comes to power in the upcoming assembly elections.