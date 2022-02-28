When at the age of 18, this beautiful actress was given advice for breast implants, such was her reaction

Entertainment

17 seconds ago
At the age of 18, Deepika Padukone was advised to have a breast implant.

Bollywood’s bold and beautiful actress Deepika Padukone has a huge fan following. People are crazy about his looks and acting. Deepika is in the news for her recent film Gheeiyaan. Many forms of Deepika have been seen in this film. In this film, she is seen in emotional, depression, love and taking revenge. She was mostly seen in no makeup look throughout the film.

Deepika and her co-stars put their lives in the promotion of this film. Meanwhile, remembering an anecdote related to her life, Deepika has shared a dark secret with the fans. The actress, whose world is crazy today, was once advised to undergo body surgery. Deepika has told that she was once asked to do breast implants. Along with this, Deepika also told about the good advice she got from Shahrukh.

Shahrukh’s advice came in handy: Deepika told that she has learned a lot by staying in the film industry. While dating Shahrukh, he said that he is a very good person and his words were very useful to me. Deepika told that Shahrukh told her to always work with people you know. You are not just acting in films, you are also making memories. Along with this, you will also gain many experiences while working.

Let us tell you that Deepika has worked with Shahrukh in films like Chennai Express and Om Shanti Om. The pair of both was very much liked by the people.

Deepika is that actress of the film industry, who has been liked by the audience in every character. Be it the role of a naive girl in Om Shanti Om, or a funny role in Chennai Express. He has played each of his acting very well. Deepika is the name of Bollywood who, despite being very famous, has always stayed away from controversy.


