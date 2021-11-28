When Baba Ramdev was asked a question on UP elections, he said – Yogi-Akhilesh are in direct contest, said on Congress – the fruit of hard work used to sweet Akhilesh’s direct contest, said on Congress

On Priyanka Gandhi’s question, he said that politics is a long-term game. Things keep getting worse in this. She is working very hard and the fruit of hard work is always sweet.

Baba Ramdev believes that the contest is between Akhilesh and BJP. Mayawati will be at number three. He believes that sister Mayawati is in a weak position this time in the UP elections. Modi ji has taken the Dalit votes in his favor to a large extent. The Muslim vote bank seems to be going completely towards Akhilesh. Owaisi wants to build his political existence on the basis of some Muslim votes.

On Priyanka Gandhi’s question, he said that politics is a long-term game. Things keep getting worse in this. She is working very hard and the fruit of hard work is always sweet. He said that Congress has gained but it is completely out of the main contest. However, in the coming time, the Congress can get the fruits of its hard work.

On Punjab elections, Ramdev said that leaders want to climb the ladder of power with the help of Dalit votes. This is called social engineering. No party is behind in this. There are signs of a four-cornered contest in Punjab. On the question of the coming of the Aam Aadmi Party, he said that due to this the contest became five-cornered. He said that Punjab has always been a dream for BJP. The result of Punjab will decide the politics of 2024.

On the question of Uttarakhand, he said that Pushkar Singh Dhami is competing with the Congress there. On black money, Ramdev said that wealth is also increasing black. The mind is also becoming more dark. He said that the Modi government has taken measures to stop this but a lot is still to be done. Still thieves of black money, dishonest hawks are not coming.

After the withdrawal of three agricultural laws, Ramdev said that the farmers should end their agitation as soon as the agricultural laws are repealed in the Parliament. He said that the law on Minimum Support Price is a serious matter, which is not possible to solve in two or three words. Ramdev said that I believe that PM Modi’s intention is good. Now we should end this movement and move forward.