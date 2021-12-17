When Balasaheb and Dhirubhai Ambani got angry with Gadkari, the Union Minister said – how 2000 crores were saved by rejecting Reliance’s tender- Mumbai: When Balasaheb and Dhirubhai Ambani got angry with Gadkari, the Union Minister said

During the conference with investors, Gadkari told that in 1995 he was the Minister of State. A tender from Reliance had come for the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. He rejected it. His move angered not only the Shiv Sena chief and the then Sarnesarva of Reliance, but also his chief minister. He asked him why did you do such a thing. Then he told that we will raise money from the public for that project. But everyone was laughing fiercely at him on his point.

The then Chief Minister Manohar Joshi told him to do what he said. Gadkari said that after that Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation was formed. We took the laptop to the investors. Told them about the plans. Gadkari said that during that time we had to go to the investors. Today’s era is different when investors come to us and request for approval of the schemes.

Gadkari said that Reliance had given a tender of Rs 3600 crore for that project. But he showed that project by completing it in 16 hundred crores. That is, the government directly saved two thousand crore rupees. Gadkari told that Ratan Tata had told him that you were smarter than us. He said that even we did not think that money can be raised from the market for the infra project. In today’s meeting he told investors that there is no doubt about two things in India. Growth of population and growth of automobile sector.