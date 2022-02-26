When Bhagyashree used to go to college the entire traffic used to stop the actress herself narrated a funny story

Bhagyashree is going to participate in the reality show Smart Jodi with her husband Himalaya Dasani. A promo video of the same show has surfaced, in which she is seen narrating the story of her college days.

The reality show ‘Smart Jodi’ is going to start soon on Star Plus. Celebs will be seen with their partners in this reality show. Along with this, many funny stories related to celebs and their partners are also going to be seen. At the same time, Bollywood’s beautiful actress Bhagyashree is also going to participate in this show with her husband Himalaya Dasani. During this, a promo video channel has been shared on social media.

This promo video of Bhagyashree and Himalaya Dasani has been shared by Star Plus on its official Instagram handle. It can be seen in the video that Bhagyashree is seen having a lot of fun on the stage with her husband Himalaya Dasani. Not only this, Bhagyashree also makes many revelations from her college days in the video.

In this viral video, Bhagyashree remembers college days and says that ‘When I used to go to college, the traffic used to stop. All the doors used to open and all the traffic would stop just because I am his girlfriend.

At the same time, this thing of the actress, host Maniesh Paul is shocked and tells Bhagyashree’s husband Himalaya ‘Kya baat aap ko traffic karte karte’. On the other hand, while answering this, it is said that ‘no one could sit on the road’. With this, Bhagyashree further says, ‘There was no need for her presence there, she had many people’.

With this Himalaya tells in the show that ‘we may have been married for years but their honeymoon is still going on’. While joking on this matter of Himalaya, Manish Paul says ‘then when are you doing the third child’. So while answering them Himalaya said ‘I give applications everyday’.

It can also be seen in this promo video that Bhagyashree is doing a tremendous dance on the song ‘Dil Deewana Bin Sajna Ke Mane Na’ from her own film. At the same time, watching this video, the fans are praising their pair fiercely.

Let me tell you, the show ‘Smart Jodi’ is going to air from today. 10 couples will take part in this show and all will be seen revealing many secrets remembering their respective days.