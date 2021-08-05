When Bhojpuri Actor Dinesh Lal Nirhua was asked on The Kapil Sharma Show You read script or sign film after seeing Amrapali Dubey When ‘Nirhua’ was asked a question on Kapil Sharma Show

Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirhua’ in Bhojpuri film industry and amrapali dubey The pair has given many superhit films. Their film together, which started in the year 2014, continues till now and both have worked together in more than 30 films. The Bhojpuri actor was asked on The Kapil Sharma Show about the pairing of Nirhua-Amrapali, whether he watches the script of the film or Amrapali Dubey.

All the top actors of Bhojpuri cinema, Pawan Singh, Nirahua, Amrapali Dubey, Kajal Raghavani had reached the show. During this, comedian Kiku Sharda of the show asked Nirhua, ‘You have done most of the films with Amrapali Dubey, it is a good thing. While signing the film, you see the script that you sign after seeing Amrapali ji?’

In response, Nirhua had said, ‘I sign the film only after seeing Amrapali ji.’ On this reply, Amrapali Dubey had said, ‘I will see the script.’

Amrapali Dubey also feels very comfortable working with Dinesh Lal though she says that she is comfortable with all the heroes. But except Nirahua, other heroes become uncomfortable working with him.

In a recent interview, Amrapali had told that she Have a habit of films with Nirhua But even with other heroes, she does her job well. According to Amrapali, ‘The other heroes become aware that it will not be uncomfortable with us in the shooting, works with Dinesh ji. Those people are upset, not me. Say action, I do my work, speak cut, work is over.’

Amrapali Dubey started her career with TV and then she came to Bhojpuri films. them the first time The film ‘Nirhua Hindustani’ was offered with Dinesh Lal Yadav. Amrapali became an overnight star after the release of the film and her pairing with Nirahua was repeated in many films which continues till date.





