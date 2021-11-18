When BJP spokesperson raised questions on Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader said – Modi had insulted India in US

In the case of Vir Das, Congress leader Kapil Sibal said that there are ‘two Indias’ here, but people do not want anyone to tell the world about it. Because “we are intolerant and hypocritical”.

There has been a ruckus about the poetry of Bollywood actor and stand-up comedian Virdas. There is also a debate among political parties regarding this. Let us tell you that Vir Das read a poem about ‘To India’ at the John F Kennedy Center in Washington DC. In which he has said that “I come from an India where women are worshiped during the day and raped in the night.”

Significantly, Vir Das is being accused of insulting the country. At the same time, there was a heated argument between the spokesperson of BJP and Congress in a TV debate regarding this matter. In fact, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said about Rahul Gandhi, “Rahul Gandhi has insulted India the most on foreign soil.”

After this, the anchor questioned Congress spokesperson Charan Singh Sapra that even Rahul Gandhi had called India a rape capital on foreign soil. In response, Sapra said, “If you compare Rahul Gandhi in this, then why did Narendra Modi go to Pakistan to play sycophancy on Nawaz Sharif’s birthday. Uninvited guest, Abdullah becoming crazy in Begani marriage.

He said, “Modi had insulted India by going to Seoul, US. He had said that Indians are ashamed that they were born in India. Miracle if Modi does this but Vir Das then a criminal?”

Let us inform that in the midst of this ruckus, Congress leaders Kapil Sibal, Shashi Tharoor have supported Vir Das. Manu Singhvi, however, said, “It is not right to broaden the evils of a few people and speak ill of the entire country in front of the world.”

At the same time, Delhi BJP spokesperson Aditya Jha has lodged a complaint with the DCP office in New Delhi district regarding the video of Vir Das. Jha said in a statement, ‘This is a slur. This is a conspiracy to defame India. It should be probed.