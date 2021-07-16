When Boy misbehaved with sapna choudhary in dance event

New Delhi. Haryanvi Superdancer Sapna Choudhary’s dance is always a shadow on social media. Sapna has rocked her dance not only in Haryana but also in the film industry. Every day some new video of him goes viral on social media. And she always remains in the headlines, but sometimes her own dance becomes the cause of trouble when she starts behaving indecently with her during any show. Sapna has become a victim of such a moment not once but many times in her dance show. Whose video has also become quite viral.

People used to misbehave with Sapna

During the stage performances, people are competing to see Sapna’s dance and to come close to her. And during a similar dance show, when Sapna Choudhary is performing on stage in a red dress on the Haryanvi song ‘Tere Mouth Par Suit Karega Bairan Dhata Marana’. Then a boy comes close to him and starts doing wrong things with him by placing a note on his head. Meanwhile, Sapna suddenly becomes alert and stares at the boy. The boy leaves from there.

Village elders keep laughing

Seeing this act of the boy, even the elders sitting in the middle with the audience are seen laughing and making videos on mobile instead of saving them, on which Sapna Choudhary also flares up. Many such videos are available on the internet which bring back bitter memories of the old days of Sapna.