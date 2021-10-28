when bsp mp start praising mayawati bjp leader taunted on her in news 18 tv debate

In the TV debate, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi, reacting to the statements of BSP MP Kunwar Danish Ali, said that your leader does not take oath of God but the slogan in the rally is that elephant is not Ganesh, Brahma Vishnu is Mahesh.

Only a few months are left for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections and all the political parties have started playing their cards. While BSP is busy in cultivating the Brahmin society, the BJP is holding a backward class convention. Similarly, other parties including SP and Congress have also started playing political tricks. During the TV debate on the issue related to the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, when the BSP spokesperson started praising former Chief Minister Mayawati, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi, referring to the idiom of eating nine hundred rats and performing cat Haj, said that first he called himself a goddess. She asked for offerings.

In fact, during the program organized on News18 India, in response to a question by anchor Amish Devgan, BSP spokesperson and MP Kunwar Danish Ali said that Mayawati became the Chief Minister four times and became the Chief Minister once with an absolute majority. In the government, we have shown that no one is subjected to atrocities. Further, referring to the slogan Sarvajan Hitay Sarvajan Sukhay, he said that you take a look at the history of Mayawati’s government and no one has been subjected to atrocities.

After these statements of BSP spokesperson Kunwar Danish Ali, when the anchor reminded him of his old slogans. So after that BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi also reacted to the statements of the BSP MP and said that your leaders do not take oath of God but the slogan in the rally is that elephant is not Ganesh, Brahma Vishnu is Mahesh. As soon as the BJP spokesperson said this, the BSP spokesperson started saying that at least our leaders do not go to eat biryani uninvited.

Responding immediately to this statement of BSP spokesperson, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said that their leader is such a great one who had said that don’t offer offerings to Goddess, I am Goddess, offer to me. No leader has ever done this. After this, the BSP spokesperson said that after eating nine hundred rats, the cat went to Haj. Who saw the national president of BJP counting money? There used to be a Dilip Singh Judeo whom people saw while counting money. These people accuse others.

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi also responded to these allegations of BSP spokesperson. Sudhanshu Trivedi said in a questioning tone that which leader you saw wearing a garland of notes, she was also the national president of a party. He spoke very well that after eating nine hundred rats, the cat went to Haj, but today the subsidy has been stopped and the requirement of a man for Muslim women to go to Haj has also been abolished.