When can the 10th installment of the hanging PM Kisan come? Know what happens if you give wrong information

Under the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi, 2000 rupees of the 10th installment is going to come in the account of the farmers. There is a possibility that by Christmas, money can come in the account of farmers. However, till now it has not been told by the central government that when the farmers will get the amount of the tenth installment. At the same time, information is being given to the farmers through the status whether money will come in your account or it will not come.

they don’t get money

The benefit of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi is not available to those people who pay income tax or they come under doctors, chartered accountants, lawyers, engineers, architects etc. Apart from this, if you are a retired employee and you get a pension of more than Rs 10,000. Even then the benefit of this scheme is not given. Apart from this, the MLA, Minister, MLC and Mayor also do not get its benefit. But Group D and Class IV staff are given the benefit of this facility.

Even these farmers do not get benefits

If you do agricultural work on your land, then you are given the benefit of this. But if you do not do agriculture work on that land or do any other work or use that land for business then you are not given the benefit of this scheme.

what does the report say when the money will come

According to some media reports, the money of the 10th installment can be sent to the farmers’ account till December 25. This date is also believed to be correct because in the last year 2020, the central government had sent the next installment to the farmers’ account on December 25 only.

What happens if you give wrong information?

According to the official website of PM Kisan Yojana, if someone gives wrong information under this scheme, then his application is canceled. Also, the total amount given under PM Kisan Yojana can be recovered.