When Chhota Rajan hatched a conspiracy to kill Dawood Ibrahim

The two best friends of the Mumbai underworld got separated after a blast. Then they became so thirsty for each other’s blood that the fighting continued in many corners of the world. We are talking Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and Chhota Rajan. In this sequence, today we will tell you that Chhota Rajan, who was once close to Dawood, had also made a plan to hide him, which failed.

In fact, the story began after the 1993 Mumbai bombings; When Chhota Rajan got separated from D-company i.e. Dawood. In such a situation, a confrontation started between Chhota Rajan and Dawood’s faction, both of them were determined to kill each other. D-company’s Chhota Shakeel He sent goons to kill Chhota Rajan several times, but every time Chhota Rajan kept surviving. Even after being arrested from Bali, when he was brought to India and kept in Tihar Jail, he was attacked.

In the midst of all this, arrested in the year 2020 Ejaz Lakdawala had surprised everyone with a revelation. Ejaz had told the investigating agencies that Chhota Rajan had also planned to kill Dawood in the year 1998, which failed. Ejaz, who was arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch, told the officers in this conversation that after the failure of this plan, Chhota Shakeel had attacked him and Chhota Rajan also while living abroad.

Ejaz’s point was quoted by a source as saying that in the year 1998, gangsters and sharp shooters like Farid Tanasha, Vicky Malhotra, Balu Dokre, Baba Reddy, Ejaz Lakdawala, Vinod Matkar and Sanjay Ghate, close to Chhota Rajan, had gone to Karachi. In this journey he went with a plan to kill Daud, as Daud was about to visit the dargah after the death of his daughter Marya. During this, Vicky Malhotra, Ejaz and others were waiting for Dawood.

Dawood had reached the dargah amidst tight security, but at the last moment Chhota Rajan called and asked all of them to be removed from there. On being asked the reason, it was told that Dawood Ibrahim had come to know about the whole plan by a Nepalese MP. Chhota Rajan After the refusal of K, everyone returned from there, but two years later in 2000, Dawood sent Munna Jhingada alias Mudassar Hussain to kill Chhota Rajan. However, Chhota Rajan survived the attack.

After this when Ejaz Lakdawala Bangkok When I was there, he was also fired upon in 2002 in the crowded market. Ejaz was badly injured in this attack and he was shot in the arm and neck. According to Ejaz, he was also shot in the chest, but the coin in the talisman saved his life.