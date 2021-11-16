When CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan was asked by security personnel to follow PM Modi, people made such comments on social media

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who was accompanying PM Modi, who arrived to inaugurate the redeveloped railway station in Bhopal on Monday, was turned back by the security guard with his hand. People are commenting in different ways on social media regarding this.

In fact, when PM Modi and CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan were walking together towards the venue of the inauguration ceremony, a security personnel accompanying the PM requested the Chief Minister to stay a little behind by holding the hand. On this the Chief Minister immediately looked back and stopped for a while. When PM Modi went ahead, then he went from behind. Although this is not the first time such incidents have happened, it has happened before. The same has happened with Facebook owner Mark Zuckerberg.

A user named Mohammed Sajid @sajjid_mohammed wrote, “Mamaji joshly crossed the redline, came between the camera and the sir.” Maharashtra Pradesh Congress [email protected] wrote, “Security personnel accompanying PM Modi, cameramen and well trained to mark designated border crossings coming in Modi ji’s way.”

A user named Kishor [email protected] wrote, “Earlier the SPG had to protect the Prime Minister from any kind of attack. Now the main role of SPG is to attack everyone who comes in front of the cameraman!”

What exactly happened here? pic.twitter.com/6qSGd6luDw — Srinivas BV (@srinivasiyc) November 16, 2021

Another user named Abhishek Kumar [email protected]_rising wrote, “The security personnel must have clearly told the Chief Minister that you will be the Chief Minister in your state. In the eyes of our saheb, his camera is more important than your position, let’s come to the shore……”

Another user named Vijay Pal Singh Tariyal @PalTariyal wrote, “Take it by writing, Shivraj Singh Chouhan ji will be out of the chief minister’s chair soon, despite preventing the appearance of so much courage Saheb’s photo, went ahead, just the same mistake. In the coming days, Madhya Pradesh is going to get a new Chief Minister.

A user named [email protected] commented, “The CM of PM’s own party is treated like a threat, not a security threat but a camera threat that looks like snatching the limelight for a few seconds. The most important person apart from PM Modi is always his cameraman or maybe even more important than Modi himself!”

