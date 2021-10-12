When Congress raised questions on the role of Sangh in 84 riots, BJP spokesperson started reminding of Sukanya case.

There was a debate in the news channel Aaj Tak’s show Dangal, in which Congress spokesperson Alok Sharma and BJP spokesperson Prem Shukla clashed.

The case of violence in Lakhimpur remains a topic of discussion across the country. In such a situation, the opposition is constantly surrounding the Yogi government. The Congress has created a lot of atmosphere regarding this issue and it is constantly targeting the Yogi government.

Meanwhile, the anchor of the show Chitra Tripathi was seen pacifying both of them.

Congress spokesperson Alok Sharma said that I have a list of how many RSS people went to jail in the 84 riots. You cannot run away from your responsibility by inflicting wounds. We bowed our heads and apologized for the 84 riots because we were ruled, but today the Prime Minister’s fingers are not working for a tweet.

Alok Sharma said that there have been many cases in which 15 days time is given and evidence is destroyed. This is the same Yogi government, in which more than 100 SITs were formed but not a single answer came. All the policemen were acquitted.

Here is the video of the debate-

He said that when the Chief Minister of Haryana would say that stand up with a stick, then this will happen in the country. On Lakhimpur case, he said that all the media channels showed that he was not a rowdy farmer but it was a cold blooded murder.

On this issue, BJP spokesperson Prem Shukla said that we have established the rule of justice in UP and sent Priyanka Vadra’s friend Mukhtar Ansari to jail.

During this time and again the anchor of the show kept telling the BJP spokesperson that the opposition is demanding the resignation of the minister, but the BJP spokesperson did not say anything on this. Rather, he started reminding him of the Sukanya case and started targeting Rahul Gandhi.

Let us inform that earlier a statement of BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra had surfaced, in which he said that Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi are cultivating votes on Lakhimpur violence.