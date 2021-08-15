When Dance Shut Down, These Directors Banded Together

EDUARDO VILARO One specific thing is that we have decided to regroup around the election. We wrote a post about the importance of voting and what the election meant to our community. It was the first time that the five organizations organized anything together, and we refrained from using the word “participation”!

VIRGINIE JOHNSON Of course, the biggest concrete result is the BAAND Together festival. It was so much fun programming with other art directors; you are usually on an island with this task!

THE BATTLE OF ROBERT As much as the specific outcomes, like election politics or these performances, I feel like the meetings really helped by giving us a space where you could say, “I don’t have the answers. It can be terrifying if you are the one who is supposed to know what to do. It was good to offload that and find that you might have some answers if the right questions are asked.

George Floyd’s death and the explosion of the Black Lives Matter movement happened when your organizations were closed and the dancers dispersed. What were your conversations about then?

VILARO We realized that we were very different organizations and that we had to approach these issues differently. But we were able to talk to each other openly, and it was very helpful in deciding our own approaches.

EFFECTIVE We were wondering how do we talk about it? It wasn’t about being of color or not, but about having the tough conversations we’ve never had before about becoming an inclusive art form. We must do better: how are we going to do this?