When Deepika Padukone rejected her debut film with Salman Khan, now revealed the reason, know why | Salman Khan had offered Deepika Padukone the debut film, the actress rejected, now the reason given

When Deepika Padukone rejected her debut film with Salman Khan, now revealed the reason, know why | Salman Khan had offered Deepika Padukone the debut film, the actress rejected, now the reason given
On talking about doing a film with Salman Khan, the actress said- “After 15 years I am doing Fighter with Hrithik Roshan. So I will get a film with Salman at some point or the other. Much better…”

Significantly, even after the debut film, Deepika was approached for many films of Salman Khan. But sometimes because of her busyness in other films, sometimes because of the character, Deepika could not be a part of those films.

Know here how many times these two stars broke up as a pair-

Deepika Padukone had once expressed her desire to work with Salman Khan. But when the Sultan’s offer came to her, Deepika flatly refused. Many actresses were approached for Sultan. In the end the film went to Anushka’s hands.

Deepika was the first choice for Sooraj Barjatya’s film, but due to lack of dates, she once again had to miss the opportunity to work with Salman. This is how Sonam Kapoor came in Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

Not Jacqueline, but Deepika was the first choice for Salman Khan’s film ‘Kick’. But Deepika was busy with Happy New Years at this time, so she did the film bye bye.

READ Also  CM Yogi Adityanath Troll On Social Media As He Said People Are Getting Job In UP IAS Surya Pratap Singh Also React On It

Talks with Deepika had also started for Kabir Khan’s film Tubelight.. but it did not work..

There is hardly any Bollywood lover who does not want to see these two stars together anymore. But even in such a long time no producer-director has been able to bring Deepika and Salman together. Once during an event, Salman Khan even told Deepika that she does not want to work with me.

On working with Deepika, Salman Khan had said, “Deepika is a big star. So the script should be such that it is possible for her to work with me. There is no such film at the moment.”

READ Also  News 18 India, Live Debate, Srinivas BV: Amish Devgan and BJP spokesperson clashed in live debate, Congress leader quipped saying 'domestic quarreled'

