When Deepika Padukone rejected her debut film with Salman Khan, now revealed the reason, know why | Salman Khan had offered Deepika Padukone the debut film, the actress rejected, now the reason given

movie with salman khan

On talking about doing a film with Salman Khan, the actress said- “After 15 years I am doing Fighter with Hrithik Roshan. So I will get a film with Salman at some point or the other. Much better…”

never made pair

Significantly, even after the debut film, Deepika was approached for many films of Salman Khan. But sometimes because of her busyness in other films, sometimes because of the character, Deepika could not be a part of those films.

Know here how many times these two stars broke up as a pair-

sultan

Deepika Padukone had once expressed her desire to work with Salman Khan. But when the Sultan’s offer came to her, Deepika flatly refused. Many actresses were approached for Sultan. In the end the film went to Anushka’s hands.

Prem ratan dhan payo

Deepika was the first choice for Sooraj Barjatya’s film, but due to lack of dates, she once again had to miss the opportunity to work with Salman. This is how Sonam Kapoor came in Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

kick

Not Jacqueline, but Deepika was the first choice for Salman Khan’s film ‘Kick’. But Deepika was busy with Happy New Years at this time, so she did the film bye bye.

Tube light

Talks with Deepika had also started for Kabir Khan’s film Tubelight.. but it did not work..

There is hardly any Bollywood lover who does not want to see these two stars together anymore. But even in such a long time no producer-director has been able to bring Deepika and Salman together. Once during an event, Salman Khan even told Deepika that she does not want to work with me.

Deepika is a big star – Salman Khan

On working with Deepika, Salman Khan had said, “Deepika is a big star. So the script should be such that it is possible for her to work with me. There is no such film at the moment.”