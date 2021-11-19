When Dev Anand had predicted Rajesh Khanna, he had said such words by holding Kaka’s hand; later came true

Dev Anand had said such things after seeing Rajesh Khanna’s ‘Aradhana’, which later became absolutely true.

Bollywood’s famous actor Rajesh Khanna has made a tremendous identity in Hindi cinema with his films and his style. Rajesh Khanna made his debut in Hindi cinema with the film ‘Aakhri Khat’, but he got the most popularity from the film ‘Aradhana’. This film made Kaka a superstar overnight. Seeing Rajesh Khanna’s ‘Aradhana’, Dev Anand, who was his idol, had also predicted. He held Kaka’s hand and said some such words, which later turned out to be absolutely true.

This anecdote related to Rajesh Khanna and Dev Anand was narrated on ’70 mm with Rahul’. According to the video, the screening of ‘Aradhana’ took place at the Opera House in Mumbai. For the screening of the film, producer Shakti Samanta had invited many big Bollywood stars, including Dev Anand. Rajesh Khanna himself went to pick up all these stars and in the meantime he also met Dev Anand.

Rajesh Khanna made Dev Anand sit in his place. After the arrival of the rest, the film ‘Aradhana’ started. Till the time the movie went on, Rajesh Khanna stood at the theater gate reading people’s faces and tried to know whether he liked ‘Aradhana’ or not. After the end of the film, people went towards the exit.

The rest congratulated Rajesh Khanna for the film. Meanwhile, actor Dev Anand also reached Rajesh Khanna and held the actor’s hand and said, “Young man go home and sleep. You have done a great job, you will go a long way in this industry.” Dev Anand’s words for Rajesh Khanna became true. After the film, Rajesh Khanna gained such popularity that people used to crowd to get a glimpse of him and girls used to fill his car with dust to their demand.

Let us tell you that Rajesh Khanna always considered Dev Anand as his inspiration. Regarding this, Kaka had said, “When I entered cinema in 1967, I was inspired a lot by his acting style. He had seen ‘Aradhana’ and had also congratulated me a lot for it. There was no better and better romantic hero than him. With his style, he used to match with every female top actress.