When Dharmendra had said such a thing on hearing Rekha’s name, son Bobby Deol was hesitant

When Dharmendra had said such a thing on hearing Rekha’s identify, son Bobby Deol was hesitant

Rekha is a good buddy of Dharmendra and each have achieved many movies collectively. Dharmendra by no means misses any likelihood to reward Rekha.

Bollywood’s heyman and romantic actor Dharmendra by no means shies away from expressing his emotions. One thing related occurred when he was selling his movie ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se’ within the 12 months 2018. Dharmendra was accompanied by his sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. Then the media talked about Rekha. What was then, got here out of Dharmendra’s mouth, come on! On hearing this, Bobby sitting subsequent to him shuddered.

Allow us to let you know that Dharmendra could be very well-known for his romantic type. On the identical time, the extra the fantastic thing about Rekha is to be appreciated, the much less it’s. Dharmendra additionally said that Rekha is his very previous buddy. The extra they labored collectively, the extra they opened up. Together with this, he said that she is a superb lady, she remains to be a lady. Even earlier than this Dharmendra had known as Rekha a Soni Kudi in your courtroom.

Each of them have achieved many movies collectively and the pair of each was additionally very a lot favored by the viewers. Dharmendra and Rekha collectively have achieved movies like false reality, says, I’m Raja, Value, Baazi, Responsibility, Ram Balram, Jaan Palm Pe, Kasam Suhaag Ki, Jani Dost, Gajab, Kahani Kismat. Rekha final labored with Dharmendra in Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se.

Rekha is a particular buddy of the household: Other than Dharmendra, Rekha can also be a shut buddy of Hema Malini. Each have nice respect for one another. It’s said that on Hema’s seventieth birthday, Rekha hugged her and touched her toes in a packed gathering. The individuals current there have been shocked to see.

Rekha and Hema grew to become buddies whereas working collectively in movies. Each have labored in movies like Dharmatma, Palak Ki Chhaon Mein, Gora Aur Kaala, Apne Apne, Jaan Palm Pe and Kehte Hain Mujhko Raja. The 2 have been final seen collectively within the 2010 movie Sadiyan.

Rekha has achieved many blockbuster movies, however hardly few individuals know that she had little interest in appearing. She wished to turn out to be an air hostess. As a result of weak monetary situation of the household, he had to go away his research and enter the appearing world.