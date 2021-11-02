When did politics happen in the name of Jinnah before Akhilesh, BJP MPs have also praised Jinnah

Assembly elections are due in Uttar Pradesh next year. Before that, once again Jinnah’s genie has come out. Due to the statement given by SP President and former Chief Minister of UP Akhilesh Yadav on Jinnah, political turmoil has broken out.

Mohammad Ali Jinnah, who was involved in the movements for the country’s independence, is considered responsible for the partition of the country. Meanwhile, before the UP elections, there is a heated debate in the political circles regarding Jinnah. In fact, on Sunday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Hardoi district of Uttar Pradesh gave an opportunity to the opposition to attack by calling Jinnah the hero of freedom.

It is known that Akhilesh Yadav had compared Jinnah to Mahatma Gandhi and Patel and said, “Sardar Patel, Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Jinnah came out of the same institution and became barrister and gave freedom to the country. If he had to face any kind of struggle, he did not back down.”

On this statement of Akhilesh, Bharatiya Janata Party’s national spokesperson Sambit Patra said that taking Patel’s name would have angered a section. That’s why he also mentioned Jinnah. He was afraid that my core voter might get angry.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has also targeted Akhilesh Yadav’s statement. He said, “Muslims of India had decided in 1947 that they would not go to Pakistan. We have nothing to do with Jinnah. Akhilesh Yadav should understand that he is thinking by saying this, if any one section will be happy with this then he is wrong.

Although Akhilesh Yadav’s statement is being criticized by the opposition parties, Jinnah has been praised by the BJP leaders as well. In fact, in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Jinnah was praised by Guman Singh Damor from Ratlam Jhabua in Madhya Pradesh.

Describing Jinnah as a learned man, an advocate, he said, “If Jawaharlal Nehru had not insisted at the time of independence, this country would not have been divided into two pieces. Had Jinnah been made the Prime Minister at that time, the country would not have been partitioned. Congress is responsible for tearing this country into pieces.”

When did the politics on Jinnah happen: By the way, this is not the first time there has been a debate about Jinnah. Even before this in Indian politics, Jinnah’s genie has been coming out of the lamp. In April 2019, BJP candidate Satish Gautam had raised political agitation by protesting against Jinnah’s picture in the library of Aligarh Muslim University.

Apart from this, in July 2021, Owaisi had described the BJP as having the ideology of Godse. Responding to this, BJP MLA from Sardhana in Meerut, Sangeet Som, had told Owaisi to follow the path of Jinnah.

At the same time, talk about Jinnah has been said in Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece Saamana. In one of his columns, Sanjay Raut wrote that if Godse had killed Jinnah in place of Mahatma Gandhi, perhaps the partition of the country could have been prevented.